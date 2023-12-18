Tyler Glasnow expressed his excitement about getting traded from the Rays to the Dodgers following LA's Shohei Ohtani signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers recently traded for Tyler Glasnow, and signed him to a five-year contract extension. The former Tampa Bay Rays star commented on the trade while speaking with the media Monday, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

“I think it worked out best-possible scenario going to the Dodgers,” Glasnow said.

He also addressed the Dodgers' signing of Shohei Ohtani, via Moreno as well.

“I want to be on that team. I want to pick his brain and know what he's learned,” Glasnow said of Ohtani. “I just want to be on a field with that guy. I'm extremely excited.”

Although Glasnow spoke to the media on Monday, he initially broke his silence on the Dodgers-Rays trade Sunday via an Instagram post.

“I’m forever grateful to everyone in the Rays organization. The past 6 years have been the greatest years of my life. The staff and players I’ve been around during my time as a Ray have made me a better pitcher and person. To the fans of Tampa Bay, thank you so much for your unwavering support and kindness through all of the ups and downs.

“Tampa has become my home and the memories I’ve made here will last forever. This isn’t goodbye just see you later… probably at Gasparilla or something.”

Following his kind words about the Rays, Glasnow expressed his excitement about joining the Dodgers.

“Playing for the dodgers has been a dream of mine since I can remember. I’m beyond excited to start this next chapter in my life and can’t wait to play championship baseball in my hometown.”

Tyler Glasnow returns home after Dodgers-Rays trade

Glasnow is surely excited to play for a competitive ball club in the Dodgers. Joining forces with a star like Shohei Ohtani could help the Dodgers reach the World Series as soon as 2024.

The trade also represents an opportunity for Glasnow to return home. He's originally from Santa Clarita, California, where he grew up playing baseball. This will be his first chance to pitch near his hometown since getting drafted.

Glasnow made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016, and was traded to the Rays during the 2018 season. He's pitched for Tampa Bay ever since, but now Glasnow is set for a new journey in his big league career.