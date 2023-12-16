A breakdown of why Tyler Glasnow will be a difference-maker for the Los Angeles Dodgers amid their World Series aspirations

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially announced their trade for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot on Saturday. LA also announced their contract extension agreement with Glasnow.

The Dodgers and Glasnow agreed to a five-year, $136.5 million extension after the trade was agreed upon. Los Angeles wanted to ensure that if they were going to give up Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca, the players dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays in the trade, that Glasnow would remain with the team for the foreseeable future. Thus, the Dodgers immediately began to engage in extension talks with Glasnow and the sides agreed on the aforementioned five-year deal.

So what exactly does Glasnow bring to the Dodgers? Will he be able to help Shohei Ohtani lead Los Angeles to the World Series? Without further ado, let's take a look at why Glasnow will be a difference-maker in LA.

Dodgers' rotation gets another flame-thrower

Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller have received comparisons in the past. Both hurlers rely on a blazing fastball and have impressive off-speed stuff as well. Glasnow brings a similar repertoire and pitching style, giving LA three flame-throwing right-handed arms in the rotation.

Sure, the Dodgers still need to address some uncertainty on the pitching staff. But Glasnow, Buehler, and Miller are three talented arms to build around.

Glasnow, 30, throws his fastball just under 44 percent of the time, per Baseball Savant. His heater can reach triple-digits and it's a pitch batters must sit on to have any chance of catching up to it. Glasnow isn't too predictable, though, as he throws three other pitches.

He also features a slider (throws it 34.8 percent of the time), curveball (21.3 percent), and change-up (0.3 percent).

The change-up is obviously still coming along since he doesn't throw it much. Glasnow likely wanted to add a fourth pitch to mix things up, hence the addition of the change-up.

Glasnow's curveball is effective. His slider, however, is one of the best breaking balls in baseball. It looks like the fastball out of the hand but immediately darts off to Glasnow's glove-side.

Tyler Glasnow is one of the most entertaining pitchers to watch in baseball. His height of 6'8 is intimidating enough on the mound, and his ability to blow hitters away with the fastball only adds to the intimidation factor. Dodgers fans will enjoy watching him for years to come alongside Buehler and Miller.

Concerns about Tyler Glasnow?

Over the next few months, you are going to hear a lot about Glasnow's injury history. He has failed to make more than 21 starts in any of his seasons as a starting pitcher at the MLB level. So when people are evaluating the trade, Glasnow's durability is going to be a topic of discussion.

The trade still makes sense, though. The Dodgers have struggled in the postseason over the years. The franchise has been one of the best regular season team in baseball in recent seasons. Their playoff short-comings had to be addressed.

Glasnow's skill set as a pitcher suggests he can dominate hitters in ways very few other pitchers can. This will be perfect for the Dodgers in the postseason.

Yes, there is risk of injury. Glasnow's upside was worth it for a Dodgers team that is starving for a Fall Classic victory.

Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and the rest of the Dodgers will have a tremendous opportunity to win the World Series in 2024 and in years to come.