Walker Buehler is going to make at least one more rehab start before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation. So why has Buehler not returned to the big league club yet?
Although the Dodgers star is seemingly not dealing with injury trouble anymore, he did walk four batters during his most recent rehab outing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and the team want to see improved command before promoting him to the MLB rotation, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
Dodgers fans obviously want to see Buehler return as soon as possible. Los Angeles is not in a rush, though. They want to ensure that Buehler is completely ready, both from an injury and performance standpoint, before he returns.
Walker Buehler is still trending in a positive direction overall. The Dodgers have not played their best baseball in recent action, and currently hold a 12-10 record. Los Angeles is sitting in first place in the National League West, but the team is currently in a slump. Perhaps Buehler's return, which is expected after his next rehab start barring a setback, will give the Dodgers a necessary boost.
Dodgers hoping for Walker Buehler boost
Buehler has not pitched in an MLB game since 2022. He has had to undergo two Tommy John surgeries in his career already. Injuries have been far too common for a pitcher with a Cy Young award-ceiling.
Los Angeles' rotation features plenty of potential. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow both project to be Cy Young award candidates in 2024. Neither pitcher has performed at that level yet, but they both have the talent to be elite on the mound.
Bobby Miller, who displayed signs of stardom in 2023, is currently on the injured list. Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, and Emmet Sheehan are also on the injured list.
As a result, LA has turned to James Paxton, Gavin Stone, and Landon Knack to help fill the void. Paxton, an experienced veteran, has pitched well. Stone could develop into a star but has yet to find his footing at the MLB level, while Knack has appeared in only one game.
With all of that being said, Buehler's return will prove to be of the utmost importance for the Dodgers. Will there be some rust after not pitching in MLB since 2022? It is possible, but Buehler is far too talented to struggle for long.
It will require patience. The MLB season is long, so Buehler will have time to figure things out once again. His presence in the rotation is going to benefit the Dodgers, though.
It is not certain exactly when Buehler will return. The Dodgers will closely monitor the situation following his next rehab start before revealing his 2024 debut date. There is a chance that we will see Buehler on a big league mound before the end of April, however. And if not, he should be ready to go in May.
