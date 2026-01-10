After NBA referee Bill Kennedy left with an injury during Friday's Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Orlando Magic, 103-91, people have been wondering what happened to the official for him to exit. As the viral referee in Kennedy has been beloved by the basketball world, the latest update is one that's concerning, but not for the long-term.

NBA insider Chris Hayes reports that Kennedy “will be sidelined indefinitely” as he sustained a hamstring injury during the game, which video shows occurring during a fastbreak in the first quarter.

“Longtime NBA referee Bill Kennedy will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a hamstring strain at last night’s game in Orlando, but the hope is he can return before the regular season ends, league sources tell [NBA on Prime], [NBA TV],” Hayes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned before, with around 2:40 left in the first quarter of Saturday's game in Orlando against the 76ers, Kennedy was following an unexpected turnover by the Magic, leading to a Philadelphia fastbreak. Running to the other side of the court, Kennedy was seen limping. After following the play, he would have to be wheelchaired to the locker room.

Article Continues Below

“Here's another look at where Bill Kennedy appeared to have suffered his injury,” ClutchPoints wrote on X. “Kennedy came up limping after running down the court to follow a fast break; the Magic broadcast team says that he was getting his knee checked out prior to being carted off.”

Here's another look at where Bill Kennedy appeared to have suffered his injury: Kennedy came up limping after running down the court to follow a fast break, the Magic broadcast team says that he was getting his knee checked out prior to being carted off 😬pic.twitter.com/WmTJb2H5ad https://t.co/OyhC3glMm0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 10, 2026

At any rate, it remains to be seen when Kennedy will come back, but at least Hayes put the note that it is hopefully before the end of the regular season.