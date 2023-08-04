The Los Angeles Dodgers expect ace righty Walker Buehler to make a major step towards his return to the mound on Friday. Dave Roberts said Buehler will throw a bullpen session in San Diego. He could be headed towards a rehab assignment very soon, according to Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports.

If Buehler's bullpen sessions go well, the next step will be pitching in minor league rehab games. If those go well, he could be looking at a return by early September. That's best-case for the Dodgers, but any return at all will be a blessing ahead of the postseason.

Buehler last pitched on June 10, 2o22, and Los Angeles desperately misses him. At 4.72, the Dodgers' starting rotation has the 7th-worst ERA in Major League Baseball. Clayton Kershaw is on track to return soon, but he also hasn't pitched in over month. The Dodgers are well on track for the postseason, but they need both Buehler and Kershaw firing on all cylinders to make a deep run.

The team openly tried to improve the rotation at the MLB trade deadline, but the Dodgers missed out on New York Mets' veterans Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. They were only able to add 36-year-old Lance Lynn from the Chicago White Sox, who has a 6.47 ERA himself.

The current rotation is Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Bobby Miller, Emmett Sheehan and now Lance Lynn. Urias has been excellent for the Dodgers up until this year. He's struggling in 2023, however, with a 4.98 ERA. Same with Gonsolin, a career sub-3 ERA guy who's 2023 number is 4.11.

Buehler is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. The Dodgers will be cautious with his return, but the signs are very encouraging for now.