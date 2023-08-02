The Los Angeles Dodgers will not have Julio Urias on the mound in the series opener at home against the visiting Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium due to an issue with his left index finger. Urias was originally scheduled to start that game, but his next start has now been pushed to Thursday, according to Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw is making progress toward a looming return from the injured list, as he is set to pitch against hitter son Thursday, per Dodgers reporter Kirsten Watson.

“#Dodgers Julio Urías is scheduled to pitch on Thursday, but he currently dealing with an issue with his left index finger. He is throwing a bullpen today and they will see how he comes out of it. Clayton Kershaw will face hitters on Thursday, then they will decide what’s next.”

Kershaw last saw action in late June during a 5-0 win at Coors Field over the Colorado Rockies in which he tossed six scoreless innings and allowed just a hit. He went 4-0 with an exceptional 1.09 ERA through 33.0 innings and across five starts that month. Overall this year, the future Hall of Famer is brandishing a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Urias, on the other hand, is still trying to establish consistency on the mound. He went 2-2 in July but had a 6.23 ERA in five starts. On the season, he is 7-6 with a 4.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 15 total starts.

Even without Urias and Kershaw for at least the firs two games of the Oakland series, the Dodgers should be able to take care of business against the lowly A's.