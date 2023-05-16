Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Walker Buehler will reportedly throw a bullpen at Dodger Stadium, per Fabian Ardaya. Buehler, who’s rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery, has been throwing bullpens already, but this latest update is a positive development for him.

Ardaya also reported that the Dodgers haven’t ruled out a 2023 return for Buehler, but ‘it’s hard to estimate‘ a timetable at the moment.

The Dodgers are currently one of the hottest teams in baseball. They are climbing the MLB Power Rankings in impressive fashion, establishing themselves as a legitimate contender once again. Los Angeles has silenced their critics through the first month and a half of the 2023 campaign, but obviously need to continue playing well amid the other talent in the NL West.

If Walker Buehler is able to return at some point towards the end of the season, he would be a valuable addition to a rotation that has been hampered by injury concerns. Tony Gonsolin, Noah Syndergaard, Ryan Pepiot, and Michael Grove have all missed time due to injury in 2023. Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, and Dustin May have led the charge still, but getting a pitcher like Buehler back prior to the playoffs would be game-changing.

There’s also a chance Buehler could pitch out of the bullpen if he doesn’t have enough time to build up as a starter before the postseason.

Again, this is all speculative at the moment. Right now, Walker Buehler is just focused on his rehab. His bullpen at Dodger Stadium is an exciting development without question though.