Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Walker Buehler is currently rehabbing from his second Tommy John surgery. There are no guarantees in regards to when he will return, but there’s a chance he could pitch for LA at some point in 2023. Buehler took a step closer to increasing the odds of a 2023 return on Saturday, throwing from around 150 feet at Dodger Stadium, per David Vassegh.

This update doesn’t mean that a 2023 return is guaranteed by any means, but it is promising nonetheless. The fact that he’s throwing from around 150 feet in the month of April is a positive sign.

Walker Buehler, who started Opening Day in 2022, is an electrifying force on the mound. The 28-year old struggled to open the 2022 campaign, but that may have been a result of his elbow injury.

In 2021, Buehler made the NL All-Star team for the second time in his career. He finished the season with a quality 2.47 ERA for the Dodgers. Buehler also struck out 212 hitters, the second time in his career he surpassed the 200-strikeout mark.

If he were to return in 2023, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dave Roberts use Buehler as a bullpen weapon for the Dodgers down the stretch. He could obviously return to the rotation as well, but if he’s unable to return until the final weeks of the year, there may not be enough time for Buehler to build up as a starter.

For now, Buehler will simply focus on returning to full health.

We will continue to provide updates on Walker Buehler’s status as they are made available.