Spring Training is a time for players to get into rhythm for the new season, but it can also be a pivotal for bonding with new additions to the team. Noah Syndergaard is still getting acclimated to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but fellow pitcher Tony Gonsolin has already formed quite the opinion of the 2016 National League All-Star.

“I haven’t had much of a chance to get to know him yet, but I’m looking forward to getting to know him,” Gonsolin told Spectrum SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson. “He seems like a little weird cat, but I can get along with that pretty nice.”

"I just wanna stay healthy the whole season honestly, results will take care of themselves." @goooose15 on what goals he has set for himself this year. pic.twitter.com/bKtRDjz3SZ — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 3, 2023

One should not be shocked to learn that a man nicknamed Thor because he wore the superhero costume while lifting weights has a unique personality. Baseball players in general are known for abiding by superstitions, so to Gonsolin’s point it will take a lot to rattle the clubhouse. Regardless of any potential quirks, the Dodgers and Syndergaard will be motivated to achieve the same goal. Retain supremacy in the NL West and contend for a World Series.

An annual objective for the team, but especially relevant for a pitcher playing on his second straight one-year contract. Despite low velocity, Syndergaard pitched two shutout innings in his Spring Training debut with the team on Tuesday. The right-hander brings another veteran arm to a deep but somewhat injury prone LA starting staff (Thor had his own issues a few years back). He recorded a 3.94 ERA last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies.

Tony Gonsolin will be focused too, as he is looking to build off an All-Star 2022 season. A stingy 2.14 Era made him a strong candidate for NL Cy Young before a forearm strain forced the 28-year-old to miss more than a month toward the end of the regular season.

In the meantime, maybe the two hurlers can find something they have in common. Long hair perhaps? Maybe Gonsolin wears a Hulk mask at the gym?