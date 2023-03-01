Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw was initially expected to pitch for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. However, it was recently revealed that Kershaw will not pitch in the WBC after struggling to obtain an insurance policy for the tournament. Kershaw is healthy, but it was previously reported that he’d take a step back after the WBC news. Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts shared the latest Spring Training update on the future Hall of Famer on Wednesday, per Matthew Moreno.

“Clayton came out of it really well,” Roberts said after Kershaw faced live hitters on Tuesday. “The ball was coming out well too, so it was good. He felt good about it.”

Moreno also reported that it is still uncertain when Clayton Kershaw will make his 2023 Spring Training debut for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will be extra cautious with Kershaw. He’s dealt with injury concerns over the past few years and will turn 35-years old in May. Los Angeles is hoping he can avoid the injury bug during the 2023 campaign. As a result, they are taking things slow with him this spring.

Clayton Kershaw enjoyed a strong 2022 season, pitching to the tune of a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Although his production was impressive, he was limited to only 22 games pitched. Kershaw hasn’t appeared in more than 22 games since 2019.

With all of this being said, the Dodgers still want to ensure that Kershaw is fully stretched out and ready to go for the regular season. It would seem likelier than not that he will make his Dodgers Spring Training debut within the next week or two.