Los Angeles Dodgers’ SP Noah Syndergaard performed well in his Spring Training debut on Tuesday, but his velocity topped out at just 92-93 MPH. However, The former flame-throwing right-hander downplayed any concern, per Bill Plunkett.

“Not really,” Syndergaard responded when asked if Wednesday’s velocity was what he expected it to be. “But it’s just motivation to keep on working. I’m not too worried about it. I know it’s still in there. Just trying to re-learn how to throw hard again. Not the easiest thing to do.”

Noah Syndergaard made it clear during the offseason that he wants to throw in the upper 90s and even potentially touch 100 MPH again. His early bullpen returns in Spring Training were promising. It should be noted that most pitchers don’t max out on MPH early in the spring. They are primarily focusing on mechanics and working on different pitches. He also sprinkled in a number of off-speed pitches in his outing.

Syndergaard revealed his biggest “Achilles heel” that he feels may be holding him back.

“My biggest Achilles heel is delivery,” Syndergaard stated. “If I can get my delivery down, utilize my strength and power and use it in an efficient manner, I think I’ll be alright. But 92, 93 is not it.”

Noah Syndergaard isn’t content with 92-93 MPH, but he’s also not worried. He signed with the Dodgers for a reason, as the Dodgers excel at getting the most out of their pitchers. Pitching coach Mark Prior and Co. will look to help Syndergaard return to his flame-throwing ways as the spring continues on.