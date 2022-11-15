Published November 15, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Coming off of a 111-win season, and amid free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers are yet again in the market for several big-name players. Addressing their pitching seems to be a key goal for them this off-season.

It appears that the Dodgers are set on adding a big name to their rotation. And they could be looking at some of the best pitchers in recent history. But one may make more sense than another.

Via MLB Network’s Jon Morosi:

“Justin Verlander to the #Dodgers became more realistic based on today’s events. Specifically, Tyler Anderson rejected the Dodgers’ QO; and signing Verlander would not involve the loss of a pick, whereas Jacob deGrom would.”

With Tyler Anderson opting to reject his qualifying offer from the Dodgers, and sign with the Los Angeles Angels, the team is now on the search for a player to fill that role. Both Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom, two of the most prolific pitchers in recent history, currently find themselves on the open market. And both would fit into this Dodgers rotation.

But when looking at the two players, it could make more sense for the Dodgers to go after Justin Verlander. If the two sides could reach a deal, the Dodgers wouldn’t be forced to give up a selection.

This wouldn’t be the case if Jacob deGrom joined the team. He turned down a qualifying offer from the New York Mets. This means whoever he signs with next would be forced to give up a selection in the draft.

If the Dodgers are looking to keep picks, this may not be the route they go down. But for a team built to win now, they may not mind taking the risk. Especially to add a generational talent to this rotation.