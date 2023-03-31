Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers earned an 8-2 Opening Day victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. For the most part, everything went right for the Dodgers. Julio Urias bounced back after a rough beginning to his start, and Will Smith led the charge on offense with three hits and four RBI. Urias and Smith addressed the win following the game per SportsNet LA.

“Yeah, felt good. Got a couple knocks,” Smith told Kirsten Watson after the game. “You know, runners in scoring position, two out RBIs which is great. But just happy to be back at Dodger Stadium, it was a great Opening Day, play in front of our fans. So just having a lot of fun overall.”

Urias, who spun six innings of two-run ball to go along with six strikeouts, addressed the media postgame. The Dodgers’ star left-hander discussed making his first career Opening Day start.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s an unforgettable experience,” Urias said via translator. “With a team like this, the history that the team has and all the people that have done this before, it’s just something that is really special to me. And obviously being able to send the fans home with a victory was a blessing. Truly a blessing.”

Clayton Kershaw has been the Dodgers’ ace for the past decade, but he’s given way to pitchers such as Walker Buehler and Julio Urias on Opening Day over the past two seasons now. Kershaw expressed his support for both pitchers, displaying his honorable team-first mindset.

The Dodgers will look to build off their momentum following the win. Los Angeles will take on the Diamondbacks once again on Friday at 7:10 PM PST.