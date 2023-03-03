Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstars Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will be asked to lead the team in 2023. Freeman and Betts also happen to have a strong relationship with one another. Freeman, who signed in Los Angeles ahead of the 2022 campaign, recently shared his honest thoughts on Betts, per Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation.

“It’s pretty special,” Freeman said. “When you see people that have the same aspirations not only in baseball but in life it’s why we hit it off. We were just drawn to each other. He’s a great baseball player. What a wonderful human being.”

Justin Turner was previously regarded as the clubhouse leader. With JT signing in Boston with the Red Sox during the offseason, Freeman and Betts will need to do more than perform well on the field. Fortunately for the Dodgers, they’ve both already displayed signs of leadership ability.

Freddie Freeman is arguably the best first baseman in baseball. He plays a steady brand of defense and offers power and pure hitting ability from the left-side of the plate.

Mookie Betts is considered by many to be one of the best overall players in the game. He’s a right fielder who can also play second base if needed. He features a pure hit-tool to go along with pop from the right-side of the dish.

The Dodgers are dealing with some uncertainty heading into the 2023 MLB season. However, they will remain confident with Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts set to lead the charge throughout the year.