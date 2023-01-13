The Los Angeles Dodgers have avoided arbitration with two key players, catcher Will Smith and starting pitcher Walker Buehler. Smith and the Dodgers settled at $5.25 million while Buehler and Los Angeles settled at $8.02 million, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com and Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Fellow pitcher Dustin May and outfielder Trayce Thompson were also among those to avoid arbitration with the Dodgers on Friday.

Buehler, 28, is coming off of an injury-shortened season that saw him make just 12 starts, posting a 4.02 ERA in just 65 innings pitched while recording 58 strikeouts.

The year prior, Buehler was a legitimate Cy Young candidate, recording career-best marks in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Dodgers will look forward to having the talented right-hander, who underwent surgery during the 2022 season, healthy for next year.

Meanwhile, Smith, already one of the better offensive catchers in the MLB, put together another strong season, posting an .807 OPS with 24 home runs, 87 RBI and 68 runs scored in 137 games played.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?
🚨 Get compelling MLB news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Dodgers, Gavin Lux, Miguel Rojas

Dodgers’ Gavin Lux shortstop plan after Miguel Rojas trade

Joey Mistretta ·

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates, MLB rumors, Bryan Reynolds trade

RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans

Quinn Allen ·

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers, Trevor Bauer

How much Dodgers will pay of Trevor Bauer’s 2023 contract after release

Quinn Allen ·

Though Buehler, Smith, May and Thompson are set with deals for the 2023 season, the Dodgers still have six arbitration-eligible players in Julio Urias, Evan Pillips, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte and Caleb Ferguson.

The Dodgers are coming off of a 111-win season, the most victories in franchise history, that saw them bow out in the first round of the postseason to the division-rival San Diego Padres.

With one of the most talented rosters in the big leagues, a 100-win season and a World Series title will once again be the expectation in Hollywood.