The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.

Via Chris Mueller:

“Based on what I’m hearing, I’d put it at below 50 percent that Bryan Reynolds is traded before Opening Day.”

The Pirates want to sign Reynolds to a long-term extension. But with the organization going in no clear direction, he’s clearly not interested in putting pen to paper. That’s why he requested for a trade just two days before Winter Meetings began.

While he may not be moved before the campaign begins, it doesn’t mean Reynolds won’t eventually leave Pittsburgh. If the right offer comes in, it’s hard to imagine GM Ben Cherington turning it down. After all, he’s still under team control for three more seasons.

Bryan Reynolds hit .262 in 2022 with 27 home runs and 62 RBI, serving as one of the lone bright spots on a very poor Bucs team. While their asking price is similar to the haul the Washington Nationals got for Juan Soto, someone could very well make that type of offer in the future.

Recent reports indicate that Pittsburgh’s latest offer was around $75 million across six years, but that wasn’t even close to what the outfielder is looking for in terms of money. The Pirates never hand out big deals to players, so there is only one way for this relationship to end: With Bryan Reynolds in another uniform.