The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to add even more firepower to their already stacked roster by signing the 23-year-old Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. Sasaki, renowned for his rocket of a fastball, confirmed on Instagram on January 19 that he’s heading to LA. During his four seasons with the Chiba Lotte Marines, he put up an astonishing 2.10 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and struck out 505 batters over 394.2 innings. Last season, he posted a 2.35 ERA, a 1.036 WHIP, and 129 strikeouts in just 111 innings. He fired his fastball at an incredible 102.5 mph, and fans will always remember him for his perfect game in 2022, where he struck out 19 batters.

While other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees were in the race, too, the Dodgers came out on top, all thanks to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another Dodgers’ Japanese signing from 2023. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi pointed out that Yamamoto’s experience with the Dodgers played a “key” role in Sasaki’s decision. “The ability for Yamamoto to articulate the way in which the Dodgers helped him feel so comfortable in year one was instrumental in Sasaki choosing the Dodgers,” Morosi said.

Yamamoto, who signed a massive $325 million deal with LA last offseason, knows how the Dodgers help ease the transition from NPB to MLB, including using a six-man rotation to give pitchers more rest. “The Dodgers’ player development and coaching staff have really excelled in the international market. They’ve built an environment that helps players like Yamamoto and Sasaki thrive,” Morosi added.

MLB's rules for players under 25 give Sasaki a minor-league contract, capping his bonus at $6.5 million. The Dodgers traded for extra international bonus pool money to meet this figure. “Sasaki has a unique perspective on the market,” Morosi said. “He is eager to make an impact early and build a career that will set him apart. He wants to be known as one of the best to ever come out of Japan.”

The Dodgers’ plan to use a six-man rotation next season is perfect for Sasaki, who’s never thrown more than 129 innings in a season due to injury concerns. His spot in the Dodgers' rotation filled with stars, possibly alongside Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and others, gives him a great opportunity to show his capabilities in the majors. “The Dodgers are building a rotation that will be the envy of the league,” Morosi stated. “With Sasaki coming aboard, they will have one of the deepest pitching staffs in baseball.”

Roki Sasaki’s signing is another big step in the Dodgers’ strategy of bringing in top-tier Japanese talent. “This is a landmark day among many landmark days for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’ve positioned themselves as the premier destination for Japanese talent,” Morosi noted.