The Los Angeles Dodgers have weathered their injury spell enough to still lead the National League West by 4.5 games headed into play on August 5. And with Freddie Freeman set to return to the lineup after his son was discharged from the hospital, the team is getting a big bat back for their series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

With further reinforcements on the way, manager Dave Roberts will have to piece together how to give everyone at bats or innings pitched.

There isn't much margin for error, either. The Phillies have the best record in the National League. After that series, the Dodgers have four sets in a row against teams fighting for a playoff spot, leaving them hardly any time to relax. With 50 games remaining, here are three moves the Dodgers need to make down the stretch.

The Dodgers should keep River Ryan on the roster

Sometimes the best move is the move that isn't made.

When the Dodgers' starting pitcher injuries piled up, they brought up No. 4 prospect River Ryan. In three starts, he's 1-0 with a 1.72 ERA. It's a small sample size, however, so don't dwell too much on all the numbers. Most importantly, he's been effective and can hold down his spot until the big guns return.

Clayton Kershaw has only made two starts this season, while Walker Buehler and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are still working their way back. By the time they're at full strength, Ryan will be the odd man out with Jack Flaherty, Gavin Stone, and Tyler Glasnow also in tow.

But we're not there yet. The Dodgers should let Ryan get more innings under his belt for now and when it's time, move him to the bullpen where he can play a major role in the postseason.

He's also good insurance in the event Kershaw cannot find his stuff or Buehler is ineffective in his return — both real possibilities.

Walker Buehler can add pitching depth…and more

Buehler is on track to re-join the Dodgers' rotation next week. Having made eight total starts this season — and only 20 total since his All-Star 2021 season — it's fair to question how effective he will be. Before his injury in mid-June, Buehler was 1-4 with a 5.84 ERA this season.

Roberts indicated that hip inflammation may have played a role in Buehler's lackluster numbers and the Dodgers manager did not seem concerned about the poor results in his first two rehab starts, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“Honestly, I don’t think it matters,” Roberts said. “He said he felt better about this one than the last one. The results certainly weren’t there. He’s an All-Star major-league pitcher. So at some point in time, you do the build up. He’s got one more then he’s got to help us at the major-league level.”

Buehler will have time for about nine starts before the postseason — plus or minus one depending on what the Dodgers do with Ryan and the walking wounded. That should give them enough time to determine what Buehler's October role will be.

Mookie Betts should move back to right field

The Dodgers expect Mookie Betts to return from his hand injury by mid-month, and for now it looks like he's preparing to resume play at shortstop.

“He’s continuing to take ground balls in the infield, and we have so much open right now with guys in the infield, it allows us to take some time to see where we’re at by the time he gets back,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said, per Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times. “But he’s ready to go wherever we need him.”

Getting Betts' bat back in the lineup is the most important part for the Dodgers. At the time of his injury, he was hitting .304 with a 153 OPS+ and 4.0 bWAR. But where he plays in the field matters as well. With Betts closing in on a return, Miguel Rojas is almost ready to play a simulated game and Roberts says he won't require a minor league rehab start. While those two have been out, the Dodgers have acquired two-time gold glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.

It would make the most sense for Rojas to take over at short when he returns, with Ahmed available to back him up or let Rojas slide over to third base, where Kiké Hernandez has a 74 OPS+ (Max Muncy is still hoping for a September return). That lets Betts return to right field, his natural position, in place of Jason Heyward (.207 BA, 94 OPS+).