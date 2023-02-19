The Los Angeles Dodgers had a quieter offseason than they are typically accustomed to, but they still look likely to be one of the top teams in the league once again. A big reason for that is due to their starting rotation, which will be spearheaded by Julio Urias, who is coming off a Cy Young caliber campaign in 2022.

Urias stepped up in a big way for the Dodgers last year, but the 2023 campaign could be his final season with the team. Urias is set for free agency next offseason, and it doesn’t seem likely he will be reaching an extension with Los Angeles beforehand. In fact, rumors have begun to swirl that Urias is irritated with L.A.’s management of him and his pitch counts, which could cause him to leave in free agency next offseason.

“Friends close to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, frustrated by the pitch limits that the organization has set throughout his career, are convinced that he’ll depart as a free agent after the season.” – Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Urias leaving in free agency would be a huge blow for the Dodgers, as he has quickly become one of the most dangerous starters in the game. However, Los Angeles has always limited Urias’ innings and pitch counts, although he has eclipsed 175 innings in both of the past two seasons.

You can only baby an ace for so long, though, and it sounds like Urias wants the Dodgers to let him fly. The damage may already be done, but if the Dodgers follow a similar trend with Urias’ usage in 2023, there seems to be a good chance this will be his final season with the team.