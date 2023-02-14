The Los Angeles Dodgers’ star power is beginning to fade a little bit. While they still have plenty of stars on the roster like Mookie Betts, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman, they have lost numerous All-Stars over the years. The next one that they could be in danger of losing is Julio Urias.

Urias led the National League in ERA last season and is an unrestricted free agent after this season. The 26-year-old lefty is not guaranteed to sign an extension with the Dodgers, according to Bill Plunkett of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Plunkett notes that the Dodgers’ star hurler is “represented by Scott Boras, who has no aversion to taking his clients into the free agent market in order to maximize their earnings. If the Dodgers can’t reach an agreement with Urias on a contract extension before the season starts, the odds of him leaving next winter increase.”

Urias has been great as a starter for the Dodgers and will be very important for the team as Clayton Kershaw ages and Walker Beuhler tries to get back to full health. They already lost Tyler Anderson in free agency (as well as Trea Turner), so keeping Urias around for the long haul is of the utmost importance.

Although the Dodgers’ ability to get the most out of their players is among the best in baseball, losing Julio Urias would sting. Keeping him around to grow with the current stars they have and up-and-comers like Tony Gonsolin, Evan Philips and Trayce Thompson would make them much more formidable.