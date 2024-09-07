In the midst of trying to clinch yet another NL West title, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be dealing with another potential serious injury. In the first inning of Friday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians, Hernandez was struck in the left ankle/foot by a pitch. Hernandez left the game and was replaced by Chris Taylor. The team later announced via X, formerly Twitter, that Hernandez exited the game due to a left foot contusion. Multiple reports also broke via H featuring the moment in question, as the veteran slugger went down almost immediately after being struck.

“The hits keep coming for the Dodgers,” said Inside the Ravine's Blake Harris on the social media platform. “Teoscar Hernandez was removed from the game after getting hit in the ankle.”

Hopefully the contusion doesn't lead to anything more serious, and Hernandez will be back into the Dodgers lineup soon enough. The team's biggest issue has been depth, as they've sustained multiple issues to the pitching staff and among the position player group as well. Just when it seems the team is getting good news on the injury front, they get hit with another player going down. Even more reports have come in saying that Hernandez will likely need time on the injured list himself. If that is the case, that is a huge blow for the Los Angeles lineup.

Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers hope to capture eighth World Series title

If Hernandez goes on the IL, he will be the latest Dodger regular to hit the list. Rookie starting pitcher Gavin Stone went on the IL Thursday, and veteran ace Clayton Kershaw is out for a second time now due to his left big toe. Reliever Joe Kelly has also gone down since the beginning of September. That is four consistent contributors out in less than a week. Injuries are likely the main issue that Los Angeles has dealt with throughout the season, and it continues to beguile them.

Another rookie starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and reliever Brusdar Graterol, are due to be back soon. Starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Glasnow could be back by the end of the month, which would certainly help the Dodgers in their push towards October. The team is looking to lock up yet another NL West title, which would be their third straight, and 15th in the last 16 seasons.

In order to make that goal as easy to accomplish as possible, getting Hernandez and other contributors back in time for October baseball is incredibly important. Hopefully, his reported IL stint is a short one, and the star outfielder will in the middle of the Dodgers lineup by the time the postseason comes around. Based on his performance this year, Hernandez might have been the second-best free agent pickup by the team this past season. The only one definitely better? Likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani, on the cusp of winning his third straight MVP title overall.