The Los Angeles Dodgers went 100-62 last season, marking their third straight season with 100 wins in a row, and now will try and do it again. We're here to share our MLB odds series, and make a Los Angeles Dodgers over under win total prediction for the 2024 season.

The Dodgers finished 100-62 last season, playing another great regular season. Amazingly, it was their third straight season with 100 wins. If you extend the 2020 season to its normal 162-game schedule, the Dodgers likely would have won 116 games in 2020. Remarkably, that would mean they have won 100 games for five seasons in a row and in six of the past seven seasons. Let's look at the highlights.

Mookie Betts was exceptional, batting .307 with 39 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 126 runs. Meanwhile, Max Muncy was a powerhouse, batting .212 but clubbing 36 home runs, 105 RBIs, and 95 runs. Freddie Freeman batted .331 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 131 runs. Likewise, James Outman had a solid season, batting .248 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 86 runs.

Bobby Miller held up a patchwork rotation in his rookie season as he went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA. Now, he will hope to improve on his rookie season, and reinforcements may be on the way.

Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last season and will be a major part of the offense this season. Let's look at what he did on offense last season. Ohtani was elite, batting .304 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 102 runs while stealing 20 bases. However, he will not pitch this season as he recovers from a UCL injury. The Dodgers compensated for that by signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto from Japan. Additionally, they traded for Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot.

The first highlight of the schedule will be a showdown at Chase Field on April 29 with the NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, the same team that eliminated them in three games last season. The Dodgers will also have a showdown at Chavez Ravine with the Atlanta Braves on May 3 before heading to Truist Field in September. Later, they will face the Texas Rangers at Dodgers Stadium on June 11. The Dodgers will also face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 9 before welcoming them to Chavez Ravine on August 5. Additionally, the Dodgers will host the Baltimore Orioles on August 27.

Here are the Win Total MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers 2024 Win Total Odds

Over 103.5 Wins: -115

Under 103.5 Wins: -105

Why Dodgers Will Win 103.5 Games

The biggest deal of the season was Ohtani joining the Dodgers. Amazingly, they get a guy who can hit anything and everything. Ohtani led the majors in OPL last season (1.066 OPS). Also, he led the American League in home runs.

Walker Buehler also returns after missing the entire season after sitting out after Tommy John surgery. Moreover, Glasnow will be a welcome addition. He went 10-7 with a 3.35 ERA through 21 starts for the Tampa Bay Rays. Also, Yamamoto is excellent and will likely be one of the top starters in this rotation. Miller has a 100 MPH fastball that smokes everyone and a curveball that tricks everyone. Likewise, we will get another season of Emmet Sheehan, who will get better with every start.

Evan Phillips leads the bullpen after going 2-4 with a 2.04 ERA and 24 saves. Also, Brusdar Graterol is an elite setup man after going 4-2 with a 1.20 ERA and seven saves. These two will be tough for any hitter to contend with.

Why Dodgers Won't Win 103.5 Games

The Dodgers have an elite team. However, their rotation needs to stay healthy. Clayton Kershaw is back. However, he constantly misses starts with injuries every season. Buehler may not be the same pitcher this season and may struggle out of the gate. Likewise, Glasnow also dealt with injuries last season. Dustin May is still injured and may not return until mid-to-late August.

The Dodgers have an elite closer and setup man. However, the rest of their bullpen has question marks. Who will get the game to these two in the sixth and seventh innings? Remember, the rotation may not go six innings every night. Will the bullpen be good enough to handle the pressure?

The outfield depth is something to look at. Yes, Betts is amazing. But if he goes down, Margot will be the only depth piece. You cannot count on Jason Heyward to put up elite stats again. Furthermore, Gavin Lux is a major question mark after missing all of last season.

Final Dodgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction

The Dodgers are an elite team and will be one of the best teams in the majors. They have shattered the 103.5-win line twice over the past three seasons. They will definitely win at least 106 games if their roster stays intact and they avoid major injuries.

Final Dodgers Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 103.5 Wins: -115