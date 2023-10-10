And just like that, the Los Angeles Dodgers are on the brink of the elimination. The NL West champions sit in a 0-2 hole against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLDS, having lost yet another game on Monday night at home behind a lackluster performance from one of the better offenses in baseball.

While this sport is undoubtedly a team game, there is certainly some finger-pointing to go around as the Dodgers head to the desert looking to keep their season alive on Wednesday.

Here are five Dodgers to blame for their surprising series deficit.

Might as well start with one of the biggest names. Mookie Betts had an MVP-caliber season, hitting .306 with 39 home runs and 107 RBI. He'll likely finish second in voting behind Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. But, carrying that production to the playoffs is what matters and Betts has gone ice cold. The veteran is 0 for 7 with one walk in the NLDS. The reality is Betts needs to start hitting if the Dodgers are going to make a comeback and win three in a row. He's been their catalyst at the top of the lineup all season. Betts is a clear sparkplug. As the leadoff man for Los Angeles, Betts has to set the tone.

Yes, the Dodgers have another MVP candidate in their lineup. That's why it's so shocking they're down 2-0 with their two best hitters completely disappearing. Freeman is just 1 for 6 with a pair of free passes as he went 1 for 4 in Game 2 with a single. Hitting is contagious so when Freeman and Betts aren't thriving, it's hard for the rest of the group to do so when these two are 1-2 at the top. Freeman is typically a fantastic postseason performer, slashing .291 in his career while coming up with many clutch hits over the years. Now is the time to step up and produce or else Los Angeles will be staring at another early exit for the second year in a row.

Clayton Kershaw will go down as one of the greatest Dodgers ever. But, there will always be a light shining on how poor he's been in the playoffs. The lefty owns a 4.49 ERA lifetime in the postseason and his struggles continued in Game 1. Kershaw literally got just one out in the first inning before Dave Roberts yanked him, allowing six earned runs on six hits including a home run. This was easily one of his worst starts ever. The Los Angeles rotation isn't exactly deep with Walker Buehler still sidelined and Julio Urias away from the team. The Dodgers needed Kershaw to rise to the occasion in the series opener and he didn't. It's more than fair to put a lot of blame on the southpaw.

James Outman

Sure, James Outman is a rookie which means he's never played in the postseason before. That being said, he suited up for 150 games during the regular season, smacking 23 home runs and driving in 69 while batting .248. A respectable campaign. However, he's looked invisible through these first two contests. The Diamondbacks were attacking him with fastballs in Game 2 and he couldn't touch anything, striking out three times. Outman was even sat down with the bases loaded, a clear opportunity for him to get the Dodgers back into the game.

Bobby Miller

As previously mentioned, LA's pitching situation is grim. Roberts gave Bobby Miller the ball on Monday with the hope he could slow down a hot Diamondbacks offense. Instead, he got just five outs before departing. The 24-year-old rookie struggled to throw strikes and ultimately allowed three earned runs on four hits in 1.2 frames. The Dodgers bullpen is lights out but their starters aren't giving them any chance so far.