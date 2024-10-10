Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said that he and the team decided at breakfast that he would not play in Game 4 against the San Diego Padres, and that him being in the initial lineup was just some “gamesmanship,” according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Freddie Freeman is hopeful to play on Friday in a do-or-die Game 5 for the Dodgers, but it still depends on how his ankle feels the next couple of days, according to Harris. Even though Los Angeles came out with a win in Game 4 without Freeman, it would be huge if he could play in Game 5, as the trio he forms with Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani is arguably the most formidable in baseball.

Freeman left Game 2 of the series with the ankle injury that was previously known. He played in the 6-5 Game 3 loss and was seen walking with a limp off of the field after jumping to catch a ball while turning a double play. Of course, he did not play in Game 4.

It will be worth monitoring reports surrounding Freeman's status over the next few days. Hopefully, the day off on Thursday before Friday's game gives him some time to be healthy enough to play.

Dodgers' outlook for must-win Game 5

With Game 5 coming up on Friday, the Dodgers still have to decide who will start the game. The Padres announced that Yu Darvish will start for them. He started Game 2 of the series and performed really well for San Diego, going seven innings while giving up just one run on three hits and two walks. Jack Flaherty started that game for the Dodgers, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto could get the start in Game 5 as well.

Los Angeles could go with one of those two pitchers, or with a bullpen game. Either way, it would be reasonable to think that the starting pitcher for the Dodgers will have a quick hook, as it is a do-or-die game. Regardless, the Dodgers will have to hit Darvish better this time around.

It will be interesting to see who Dave Roberts names as the starting pitcher for the Dodgers in Game 5, and if Freeman will be in the lineup. It will undoubtedly be a hostile environment for the Padres on Friday. Game 2 proved that they are not afraid of that environment, but it is still definitely not easy to go into Dodger Stadium and get a win in that circumstance.