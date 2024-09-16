ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will conclude their four-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Truist Park. Time is running out as we share our MLB odds series and make a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick while evaluating this showdown.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Max Fried

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2) with a 2.77 ERA

Last Start: Yamamoto did not last long in his last outing, going four innings, allowing one run, none earned, three hits, while striking out eight in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Yamamoto has been better on the road, going 3-1 with a 2.08 ERA over six starts away from Dodgers Stadium.

Max Fried (9-9) with a 3.46 ERA

Last Start: Fried had a decent outing, going six innings, allowing four earned runs, 11 hits, and striking out six in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: Fried has been slightly worse at home, going 3-3 with a 3.58 ERA over 1o starts at Truist Park.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -110

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have competed for the top spot in the National League for over four months. However, they have been unable to consistently get there, as there have been some setbacks. Notably, they have stumbled in this series against the Braves. The Dodgers have some of the best hitters in baseball, including one of the best in the world.

Shohei Ohtani is majestic and continues to set records left and right. However, he has not done well in this series. Ohtani went 0 for 6 over the first two games. Curiously, the Dodgers struggled to score runs in both games. Despite having an assortment of superstars, the Dodgers seem only to do well when he delivers. Therefore, Ohtani must make some noise in this one.

Mookie Betts is another hitter on whom the Dodgers rely. Yet, he went 1 for 7 with one RBI over the first two games. Betts had gone 1 for 8 over the previous two games. While he has not slumped completely, he is slowly down significantly, which does not bode well for this battle. The Dodgers need more out of Betts.

Meanwhile, Teoscar Hernandez has been solid, even in recent games. Hernandez went 2 for 7 over the first two games of this series with two doubles. Thus, he likely will do well in this one.

Yamamoto is the wild card here. How will he do in his first showdown with the Braves? Regardless, he will turn it over to the fifth-best bullpen in baseball when he exits. The Do0dgers also do not have an established closer.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani and Betts can both have solid games and lead the team in hitting. Then, they need Yamamoto to hit his spots and make good pitches.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have endured numerous injuries this season, which have derailed much of their success. However, the Braves have also somehow maintained their playoff spot. They came into this one clinging onto the final spot in the wildcard. Ultimately, they have some hitters who can still do some damage.

Marcell Ozuna continues to dominate. Amazingly, he came into this one leading the Braves with 37 home runs and 98 RBIs. Ozuna is a catalyst for much offensive destruction and will be the main guy the Braves count on to try and carry the load. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler has been exceptional. Soler had hit safely for four consecutive games coming into Sunday night's game. Soler also had three straight games with two hits each.

Fried has had some moderate success against the Dodgers, going 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA over nine starts. Now, he must do it again. When Fried finishes his outing, he will turn it over to the second-best bullpen in baseball. Rasiel Iglesias is the closer in Atlanta and comes in with 31 saves.

The Braves will cover the spread if Ozuna can clobber the baseball and get the Braves on the board while Soler supports him. Then, they need Fried to avoid making mistakes against Ohtani, Betts, and the other big bats in this lineup.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers hope to significantly diminish the Braves' playoff hopes. By beating them now, they could also prevent a future playoff matchup. Los Angeles is 73-76 against the run line, while Atlanta is 69-80. Also, the Dodgers are 34-39 against the run line on the road, while the Braves are 30-44 at home. The Braves dominated the Dodgers over the first two games and are desperate to keep the momentum going. Expect that to continue as the Braves find a way to cover the spread at home.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)