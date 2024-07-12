The Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Comerica Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Dodgers-Tigers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Dodgers-Tigers Projected Starters

James Paxton vs. Keider Montero

James Paxton (7-2) with a 4.24 ERA

Last Start: Paxton went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs, four hits, striking out three, and walking two in a no-decision against the Milwaukee Brewers.

2024 Road Splits: Paxton has struggled on the road, going 4-2 with a 5.36 ERA over 10 starts away from Chavez Ravine.

Keider Montero (4-2) with a 5.36 ERA

Last Start: Montero was brilliant in his last outing, firing 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out four, and walking one in a no-decision against the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: Montero is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA over three starts at Comerica Park.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Tigers Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -148

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers currently lead the National League West. However, they are coming off a series in which they endured a sweep by the Philadelphia Phillies. Los Angeles looks to bounce back from that series and gain momentum before the All-Star Break. Ultimately, it starts with the offense and a lineup that can produce some punch.

Shohei Ohtani is exceptional and has been one of the best hitters in baseball. Therefore, it is unsurprising that he leads the Dodgers with 28 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. Teoscar Hernandez has been good, too. So far, he is second on the team with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has also been a great hitter in the lineup who is still a threat to clobber the baseball anywhere. Additionally, he leads the Dodgers in doubles with 25. Will Smith is an excellent secondary power option, third in home runs and RBIs. Currently, he has 15 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Paxton has not gotten past the fifth inning over the past three starts. Thus, his struggles could cause the Dodgers to turn the ball early to a bullpen that is fourth in team ERA. If the Dodgers can carry the lead into the ninth, they will turn it over to Evan Phillips, who has 14 saves.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Ohtani can batter the baseball and the rest of his teammates in the lineup can replicate that production. Then, they need a good performance from Paxton and for him to avoid long counts to go deeper into games.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have watched their season crumble after a slightly promising start. Unfortunately, they have slumped back into mediocrity, and the playoffs are a long shot unless they have an explosive second half. Detroit's offense lacks firepower, yet it has two players who can pack a punch.

Riley Greene is their best player, leading the Tigers with home runs, RBIs, doubles, rums, and walks. He has 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 18 doubles, 54 runs, and 48 walks. Matt Vierling has also been good. Currently, he is second on the team with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, 12 doubles.

Montero has hurled two straight quality starts. However, he has not faced a lineup with as many weapons as the Dodgers possess. Montero needs to find the right stuff and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate, especially guys like Ohtani. He will turn over the ball to an inconsistent bullpen when he is finished, ranking 18th in team ERA. If the Tigers can take the lead into the ninth, they will turn the game over to Jason Foley, who currently has 15 saves.

The Tigers will cover the spread if Greene and Vierling can slug the baseball and make Paxton work for all his outs. Then, they also need a good outing from Montero and for him to avoid making mistakes against some of the best hitters in the world.

Final Dodgers-Tigers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the world. Yet, they don't often cover the spread. Coming into the weekend, Los Angeles was just 46-48 against the spread. Additionally, they were 24-22 against the spread on the road. The Tigers were barely passable against the spread. Likewise, they were only 19-26 against the spread at home. But the Tigers have done better when they have been the underdog, going 31-19 against the spread. We can see a scenario where the Dodgers cling on and barely beat the Tigers. Consequently, that means the Tigers cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-126)