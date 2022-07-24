The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to return to the MLB playoffs again. Adding Freddie Freeman and Craig Kimbrel has worked wonders for the Dodgers, but the heroics of Mookie Betts are still leading this team to crucial victories.

Squads like the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are also right in the thick of things, so acquiring Juan Soto would be a gigantic boost to the Dodgers.

Soto’s combination of age, power and defensive skills makes him one of the most sought-after stars in the MLB. Rejecting the 15-year, $440 million contract from the Washington Nationals was an intelligent move for Soto’s camp because there is still a high possibility of him receiving more money per year.

For LA, they have a terrific farm system to offer Washington, but these are two players who must not be included in any deal.

2 Dodgers players who must be untouchable in Juan Soto trade

Mookie Betts

There is no question that Mookie Betts is an untouchable asset in any trade. Even if Juan Soto is in the center of the returning package, his addition would not move the needle for the Dodgers. There will not be much of a change in the performance and standings of LA because Betts and Soto have similar talent levels.

The best scenario for the franchise is pairing up the tandem of Betts and Soto in a big market like LA. That pairing would be among the most formidable in the NL, catapulting the Dodgers to a higher chance of capturing another World Series crown.

As the leadoff hitter of the Dodgers, Betts is bound to finish top-five in the MVP race this season. Earning his sixth All-Star appearance and leading the NL in runs scored are additional indicators that cement him as an untouchable for the Dodgers organization—even in a trade for an superstar like Soto.

Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler has been impeccable throughout his career, with pitching prowess and grace under pressure. On the biggest stage during Los Angeles’ 2020 World Series run, Buehler won two vital contests against the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays. Obviously, players with his remarkable mental fortitude who shine when the lights are brightest are extremely valuable in October.

As an ace, Buehler is a much different player than Soto. Their abilities and skillsets are incomparable, but it seems that no pitcher on the Dodgers staff will be able to replicate Buehler’s numbers. Furthermore, the vast importance of a talented pitching staff is magnified more in the postseason, as evidenced by the last two World Series winners in the past two World Series crowns.