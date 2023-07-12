Before you see Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (which runs about 163 minutes long), you may because if there's a post-credits scene so you can plan your bathroom breaks.

Does Dead Reckoning Part One have a post-credits scene?

Warning: Light spoilers for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One ahead

Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible series and is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise once again returns as Ethan Hunt as he and his IMF team of Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) attempt to race to get the keys that unlock a powerful AI threat. They're also joined by Grace (Hayley Atwell), a woman that Ethan can't decide whether he trusts or doesn't. The film ends with Ethan grabbing Dead Reckoning Part One's MacGuffin out of the hands of Gabriel (Esai Morales) — the film's central antagonist.

However, once the credits start rolling, that is it and the film ends. So if after 160+ minutes of a Mission: Impossible film you have to use the restroom, you're good to go once you hear the music hit and see the credits roll.

Unlike many franchises whether it be the MCU, DCU, Fast & Furious, etc., the Mission: Impossible franchise has yet to have one in their films. Especially given that Dead Reckoning Part One has a sequel coming out next summer, it was perhaps smarter to exempt itself from anything that can give away plot details for the next film. The film itself will get fans interested and doesn't require a post-credits scene to build hype.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.