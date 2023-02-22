The Miami Dolphins stood out as one of the top landing spots for USC Football sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams should he decide to enter the 2024 NFL draft, wrote People Magazine Senior Reporter Lanae Brody in a Wednesday article.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” Williams said. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins.

“I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my number one spot.”

The Dolphins were fourth in the NFL in receiving yards with 4,765 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks with 30 passing touchdowns, according to the NFL. Hill took second place in the league with 1,710 total receiving yards, while Waddle earned just over 1,350.

The former Oklahoma quarterback earned over 4,500 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in his first season with the Trojans. Caleb Williams rocketed up to 12th place in all-time USC passing yards, passing up the amount of yards Sean Salisbury earned in five years and Mark Sanchez had in three, according to Sports Reference.

The Trojans went 11-1 in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first season as USC’s head football coach. The team faced off with No. 16 Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. They fell 46-45 after a storybook comeback win from the Green Wave in the fourth quarter.

“It’s going to linger,” Caleb Williams said after the loss. “Last game of the season and when you lose the last game of the season, the offseason hurts. We don’t have another game after.”

Williams set a high set of 2024 goals that nearly matched the level of former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I want to have a zero-interception year and maybe one or two 100 completion percentage games if I can,” Williams said. “I for sure want to throw more touchdowns. Every year, my self-goals before the season go up and I kind of actually reached and surpassed some of my self-goals with how many touchdowns that I had.”