USC Football quarterback Caleb Williams put on a show in his first season with Lincoln Riley in California, winning the Heisman Trophy while very nearly leading the Trojans to a College Football Playoff spot. What could Williams possibly do for an encore performance? The USC football star already has some goals in mind for the 2023 season- and they are approaching Joe Burrow-levels.

Williams revealed the goals during an appearance on Fox Sports’ ‘First Things First this past week, per 247 Sports.

“I want to have a zero-interception year and maybe one or two 100 completion percentage games if I can,” Williams said. “I for sure want to throw more touchdowns. Every year, my self-goals before the season go up and I kind of actually reached and surpassed some of my self-goals with how many touchdowns that I had.”

Not only did Caleb Williams say he wants to have a “zero-interception year’, but he also said he wants to throw for 60 touchdown passes and over 5000 yards.

That would be in the neighborhood of former LSU star and current Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowler Joe Burrow, who set the FBS college football record for the most passing scores in a single season, with 60 back in 2019.

While the record was later broken by Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe in 2021, Burrow was also one of just 15 quarterbacks to throw for over 5000 yards in college football history that year.

Clearly, the USC football star is planning on joining an insanely rare fraternity of passers with these goals for 2023.

And with Williams, who battled a hamstring injury down the stretch of the season, set to be healthy for 2023, what’s to stop him from meeting these goals?