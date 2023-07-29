In an ironic twist from the Miami Dolphins signing cornerback Eli Apple following the Jalen Ramsey injury, Apple is now teammates with Dolphins wide receiver and former rival Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins just signed Apple to a one-year contract Saturday after Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery for a knee injury earlier this week. The signing will give the Dolphins some much needed depth and veteran experience in the locker room.

Hill was quick to respond to the signing with a tweet that said, “Monday's practice gone be fun.”

🥹 Monday practice gone be fun https://t.co/UpsL3FzGAB — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apple has yet to comment publicly on the signing or teaming up with Hill.

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill previously have had a rivalry going back to when the Apple and the Cincinnati Bengals upset Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl LVI. Following the win, Apple took a shot at Hill calling him a baby.

The feud continued after Apple gave up the Super Bowl winning touchdown to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Hill went on twitter and posted laughing emojis in response. While Hill lost to the Bengals in their playoff matchup, Hill overall has the advantage in this feud given that he is a Super Bowl champion and 4x first team All-pro, while Apple has yet to establish himself as a consistently reliable cornerback.

Though it's yet to be seen if Apple and Hill be at it once again on the practice field, or embrace their new role as teammates and put the past behind them, all eyes will definitely be on them come Monday's practice.