He's baaack! Infamous trash-talker Eli Apple is returning to the NFL after agreeing on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback figures to be a key part of the team's secondary with Jalen Ramsey expected to be sidelined until around December following meniscus surgery.

Apple's play on the field is often overshadowed by what he says off of it, but the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft gives the Dolphins crucial depth and plenty of experience. He has started 78 games in his seven-year career and will quickly work on getting acclimated with his new team at training camp.

The 27-year-old graded poorly in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus and did not make much of an impact on the stats sheet. Even so, he was a top option on the free agent market. Miami could not be picky after being thrust into scramble mode. Jalen Ramsey factored heavily into the Dolphins' 2023-24 plans after the team traded for him in March. Their postseason prospects undoubtedly took a hit after the All-Pro went down at Thursday's practice.

However, bringing in another talent with Super Bowl experience, could make for a better backup plan than fans anticipate. Eli Apple's shining moment of course came when he tackled his then-rival and new teammate Tyreek Hill short of the end zone in the AFC Championship Game in 2022. Verbal jabs have since ensued between the two players.

Their relationship will certainly be interesting to track through the rest of training camp and into next season. Though, the Dolphins primary concern is quickly putting a band-aid on this defense and charging forward with the same postseason aspirations they had a week ago.