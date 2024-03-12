The Miami Dolphins are hoping for a franchise-redefining offseason after a solid but ultimately unsuccessful 2023-2024 campaign. Coach Mike McDaniel is known as one of the most crafty coaches and player personnel minds in the National Football League and now he and the Fins are banking on a former first round pick to improve his game in south Florida.
The Dolphins agreed to terms with a former All-Pro recently to a two-year contract. McDaniel's team made a decision on whether to franchise tag a hulking defensive tackle.
Now, the Dolphins have reportedly agreed to terms with a former first round pick who could factor greatly into the team's success this coming season.
Giants Land Jordyn Brooks From Seattle
Jordyn Brooks is a linebacker and former Texas Tech Red Raider who played for Coach Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks in 2023-2024. He is now reportedly heading to South Beach after agreeing to a deal worth $30 million.
Reporter Adam Schefter revealed the news via Twitter which included an announcement about the agent who helped close the deal. With Pete Carroll headed to retirement and Mike Macdonald taking over the Seahawks, Brooks opted to head east to join the rising young Dolphins.
Former Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a 3-year, $30 million deal.
Deal negotiated by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024
Brooks' Possible Impact for Dolphins
Brooks had 62 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season. He also had an interception and a forced fumble. At 6-feet, 240 pounds, he adds a degree of toughness, strength and stoutness at the point of attack to a Dolphins defense that was physically overmatched at times last season.
Brooks had more than ten tackles in six games last season including 12 against the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. He has battled injuries at times over the course of his career but has shown the type of durability the Dolphins coveted in free agency this offseason.