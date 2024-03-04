For the Miami Dolphins, it's evident that Christian Wilkins is their biggest pending free agent after he turned himself into one of the top interior linemen in the league over his first five seasons with Miami.
But now Wilkins will become a free agent after the Dolphins declined to use the franchise tag on him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
“The #Dolphins will not franchise tag standout DT Christian Wilkins, sources say, meaning the long-time pillar of Miami’s defense will be a free agent. Wilkins will be one of the top free agents regardless of position.”
Wilkins was absolutely dominant for Miami again in 2023 (65 tackles, nine sacks, 10 TFL, 23 QB Hits, 2 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR), and his nine sacks were easily a career high. There's no doubt he's going to get paid this offseason, but whether or not it's the Dolphins who will be writing his checks remains to be seen.
While the Dolphins could still re-sign Wilkins, he now can reach a contract agreement with any NFL team. The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns will be lurking as possible suitors for the former Clemson star.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler named both teams as a possibility, “Houston is intriguing here. The Texans have ample cap space, a quarterback early on a rookie deal and a playoff roster. There would be several teams in the mix, though. The Browns are always good for a splash or two, for instance. Would they strengthen an already stout defense with the versatile DT?”
NFL free agency officially opens on March 13.