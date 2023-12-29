The Dolphins will be missing one of their top offensive stars against the mighty Ravens.

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for arguably their biggest game of the season as they are set to take on the red-hot Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. However, they will be without superstar wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Waddle wasn't expected to play against the Ravens, and he was officially ruled out on Friday. The injury occurred in Week 16 when Miami was taking on the Dallas Cowboys, a game that resulted in a Dolphins win and clinched playoff berth.

That's less than ideal for a Dolphins team still trying to close out the AFC East. The division is wildly close since the Buffalo Bills seemed to come together amidst the chaos. Additionally, the Ravens are no joke, as they arguably have the best defense in the league. Not having Waddle could prove to be detrimental to this team.

On the other hand, fellow Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill will likely be available. So, the offense will still run through him. But Waddle has done a great job serving as a strong second option for Tua Tagovailoa. With that said, Cedrick Wilson Jr. should be the next man up with Waddle sidelined.

So far this season, Waddle has been as efficient as ever. He's totaled 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns off of 72 receptions. The Dolphins are sure to miss his production on Sunday. It's still a winnable game for this Miami team, though, as they've been one of the most consistent teams in the league. But not having Jaylen Waddle in the lineup makes things interesting.