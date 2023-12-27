There's a chance.

The Miami Dolphins have a massive showdown in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens in a potential battle for the top seed in the AFC. However, the Dolphins have injury concerns, one being wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He is dealing with an ankle sprain and his status remains up in the air.

But, Mike McDaniel left the door open with a somewhat encouraging response (h/t David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel).

“He’s one of — if not the toughest — fast guys I’ve been around. Him being that way, it’s tough to rule him out for this week…I wouldn’t put anything past him.”

Waddle left the game early against the Dallas Cowboys and had just one catch for 50 yards in the 22-20 victory. The week before that, Waddle exploded with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown against the New York Jets, and he is an important part of the offense.

On the year, Jaylen Waddle has 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns as the secondary option to Tyreek Hill.

The Ravens are coming off a massive statement victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas, and they are one game ahead of the Dolphins for the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two weeks remaining. If Waddle can't go for the Dolphins, that's an even bigger advantage for a red-hot Ravens team.

The Dolphins will wait and see how Waddle progresses throughout the week, but as of now, there is at least some optimism in him suiting up against the Ravens on the road.