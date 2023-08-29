Few NFL teams look to make big splashes like the Miami Dolphins do. From Tyreek Hill to Bradley Chubb to Jalen Ramsey, they love star hunting, which is why the rumors that they would make a trade for Jonathan Taylor make so much sense. A move they recently made with Cedrick Wilson hints that they want some more cap flexibility in the event that they can pull off a move for Taylor.

Wilson and the Dolphins have agreed on a restructured contract to keep the wide receiver in Miami, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The reworked terms open up space, which could help Miami agree to an extension with Taylor if they meet the Indianapolis Colts' asking price.

Since the Dolphins are at the deadline for making roster cuts (as is every NFL team), this move is not insignificant. They also moved on from veteran running back Myles Gaskin, though they still possess a litany of options with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie De'Von Achane.

Having a ground option like Taylor makes sense with the health of Tua Tagovailoa looking shaky after what happened last season. He would open up the run game more for the Dolphins offense though he may still be under a hefty price tag — both as a trade chip and for his contract.

As for Wilson, he remains with the Dolphins after the team was open to trading him. He recorded just 136 receiving yards and 12 catches last season, his first for Miami.