The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding running back Jonathan Taylor Tuesday.

Rumors have been floating that the Miami Dolphins are trying to trade for Taylor, and though the trade deadline isn't for a couple of months, it may be wise for the Colts to get a deal done Tuesday. If a trade isn't done, the Colts still will have to make a roster decision with Taylor.

“The Colts would have to decide whether Taylor should be added to the active roster or left on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The shift from active/PUP to reserve/PUP would put him on the shelf for four weeks — for any team,” per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Jonathan Taylor is still nursing an ankle injury he sustained in week 15 last season. Though he has been one of the better backs in the league since coming out Wisconsin in 2020, his dip in production and injury has certainly hurt his market value. His injury could also keep him on the PUP list which would make him miss at least four weeks of the season. The Colts have until 4 p.m. ET to decide whether to put Taylor on the PUP list or not.

However, Taylor would still be a valuable addition to the Dolphins. Not only are the Dolphins in maybe the toughest division in the league, but their best running back Raheem Mostert is often injured. Miami could certainly use Taylor to help balance their offense and take some pressure off of Tua Tagovailoa.