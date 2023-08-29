The Miami Dolphins are reportedly releasing running back Myles Gaskin, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The release of Myles Gaskin will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows due to the Dolphins' rumored interest in Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor.

Gaskin spent four seasons with the Dolphins. His best was in 2021, when he rushed for 612 yards and three touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus. Gaskin played four games, starting three of them before missing the rest of the 2022 season.

Even if the Dolphins do not complete a trade for Jonathan Taylor from the Colts, they have running backs that head coach Mike McDaniel should be comfortable with. Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. are running backs who had history with Mike McDaniel from his days with the San Francisco 49ers, so we know both of them are scheme fits. The Dolphins also drafted De'Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The running back room consisting of Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and De'Von Achane is not a bad place to be, but obviously Taylor would make the running back position elite.

It will be interesting to see if the Dolphins can complete a trade and extension for Taylor. If you add him to the skill position players the Dolphins already have in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the offense should be dangerous, and give Tua Tagovailoa plenty of opportunities to thrive.

There are plenty of questions left to answer on roster cutdown day with the Dolphins and around the league.