Robbie Chosen is on the move again—for now, at least. After restructuring the contract of Cedrick Wilson Jr. on Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins released the veteran wide receiver, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Chosen legally changed his name from Robbie Anderson in February. He'd previously altered the spelling of his first name from ‘Robby' to ‘Robbie' last year, noting he preferred the latter spelling growing up.

Chosen, 30, signed with the Dolphins as a free agent in March. He began last season with the Carolina Panthers, but was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in mid-October one day after being banished to the locker room for getting into an argument with Panthers wide receivers coach Joe Dailey during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chosen played 13 games across stints with Carolina and Arizona in 2022, finishing with 20 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown. He initially rose to NFL prominence with the New York Jets, leading the team in receiving yards in 2017 and 2018.

The Dolphins restructured Wilson's contract to clear up $3 million in cap space, a move that could be connected to their interest in trading for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Chosen's release factors into Miami's roster and salary gymnastics as the regular season approaches, but he may not be out of a job in South Beach for long.

“Do not be surprised one bit if Robbie Chosen (was Chosen Anderson for a bit) winds up back on the Dolphins roster after the team puts some players on post-53 IR,” Alain Poupart of AllDolphins reported shortly after his release.

The Dolphins kickoff 2023 by visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on September 10th in a matchup of hopeful AFC contenders.