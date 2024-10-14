A lot of talk has been made about the future of Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL. After suffering multiple concussions, many believe that it's time for the Miami Dolphins quarterback to call it a career. However, Miami head coach Mike McDaniel just said on Monday that the Fins expect Tagovailoa not just to play again in the NFL but to be back on the field in the 2024 NFL season, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, for the first time, confirms that QB Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play again in 2024,” Rapoport posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Tagovailoa is still on Injured Reserve, eligible to resume practicing on Oct. 23.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still aiming to play in 2024

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback, who put pen on paper for a four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million last July, was put by the Dolphins on injured reserve after he got concussed in Miami's Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at home. Since then, there have been doubts about Tagovailoa's playing career, as he now has suffered three concussions in two years.

Miami players are resting their bodies with a Week 6 bye before getting back to action this coming Sunday with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts. Although it's mentioned by Rapoport that Tagovailoa can practice as soon as Oct. 23, it is still fair to expect that the 26-year-old signal-caller will still be unavailable for Week 8's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Then again, a lot can still happen and develop in two weeks.

While Tagovailoa's status remains up in the air, the Dolphins will look to continue starting Tyler Huntley. It was Skylar Thompson who initially got the QB1 role following Tagovailoa's injury but he also got hurt, forcing Miami to look for another option under center. The Dolphins signed Huntley on Sep. 17. Huntley has since started two games for Miami, including in Week 5's clash against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, passing for 194 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception on 18-of-31 completions in a 15-10 victory.

Despite Tagovailoa's absence and the subpar quality of Huntley's play under center, the Dolphins remain very much in contention for the AFC East division title with a 2-3 record. The Buffalo Bills are atop the division with a 3-2 record heading into Monday's game against the 2-3 New York Jets while the Patriots are wallowing on the bottom of the standings with a 1-5 ledger.