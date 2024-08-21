The ongoing feud between Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles has taken a new turn as Hill challenged Lyles to a 50-yard race instead of the traditional 100-meter dash. However, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears unfazed by the escalating rivalry, responding with a lighthearted remark that underscores his focus on football rather than track and field.

Speaking to the media Monday morning, Mike McDaniel made it clear that he has little interest in the outcome of any race between Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles unless it directly impacts his team’s performance.

“Can we get a divisional opponent to sign Noah Lyles so I could actually care about the race?” McDaniel quipped. “Because if it’s on the football field, I know those circumstances.”

Mike McDaniel's focus on divisional rivals overshadows Tyreek Hill-Noah Lyles feud

McDaniel’s comments highlight his priority on the Dolphins' divisional matchups, emphasizing that unless Lyles were to join a rival team like the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, or New York Jets, the results of any race would be of little consequence to him. “I appreciate the competitors being competitive,” McDaniel added. “Let’s get him on a divisional opponent so the results of that race can actually matter.”

The feud between Hill and Lyles began to gain traction after Lyles publicly dismissed Hill’s speed, a bold statement considering Hill’s reputation as one of the fastest players in the NFL. Hill, never one to back down from a challenge, took to social media to officially challenge Lyles to a 50-yard race, signaling that the two might eventually face off on the track.

“Sign the contract and lock in that 50-yard race,” Hill wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday afternoon. Hill’s challenge came in response to Lyles' repeated dismissals, fueling speculation that the race could materialize in the near future.

The rivalry between Hill and Lyles has also been fueled by broader tensions within the U.S. sports community. Many American athletes have taken issue with Lyles’ 2023 comments, in which he criticized the tendency of American sports leagues to label their champions as “world champions.” Hill, among others, did not take kindly to Lyles’ remarks.

Hill fires back at Lyles with bold challenge and sharp jab

During an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show with host Kay Adams on August 12, Hill responded to Lyles' comments with characteristic confidence. “I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill declared, just over a week after Lyles won the men’s 100-meter dash at the Paris Olympics. In a pointed jab at Lyles, Hill added, “And guess what: when I beat him, I’ll put on a COVID mask,” a reference to Lyles’ withdrawal from the 4×100 meter relay at the World Championships due to a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lyles escalated the tension between the two athletes when he appeared in a video seemingly forgetting Hill’s name. In the video, he referred to Hill as “the cheetah guy from football” and asked someone off-camera, “What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast’s name?”

Despite the escalating rivalry, McDaniel’s focus remains squarely on football and the Dolphins' upcoming season. His lighthearted remarks serve as a reminder that, while the Tyreek Hill-Noah Lyles feud may provide entertainment off the field, it’s the on-field battles that truly matter to him and the Miami Dolphins organization.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Hill and Lyles will officially race. However, with Hill’s challenge now public and the social media exchanges continuing, the prospect of a showdown between the NFL star and the Olympic sprinter seems increasingly likely. Whether or not it happens, McDaniel’s request for Lyles to join a divisional rival adds a humorous twist to the saga, reinforcing the coach’s commitment to keeping his attention where it belongs — on football and the Dolphins’ quest for success in the AFC East.