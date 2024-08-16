Lately, some of the fastest men on the planet love running their mouths. For a while, there's been an ongoing feud between Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill and American professional track and field sprinter Noah Lyles. On an appearance on the Up & Adams Show, host Kay Adams told Hill that Lyles had said Super Bowl champions should not consider themselves world champions. “What do you think of that?” she asked him. Hill responded to Lyles's comment by challenging the U.S. Olympic gold medalist sprinter to a race.

“I won’t beat him by a lot, but I will beat Noah Lyles, and guess what? When I beat, I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business because I do mean business,” Hill said.

Hill also criticized Lyles for his performance during the Paris Olympics 200-meter race. Lyles was a heavy favorite in the race but won bronze. After the match, it was announced that he was competing while having COVID, which Hill thinks wasn't true.

“Noah Lyles can’t say anything after what just happened to him. He wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick. I feel like that’s like horseradish, so this is for real right now,” Hill said. “For him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, come on, brother, just speak on what you know about, and that’s the track.”

After Hill ran his mouth, Lyles, who calls himself the fastest man in the world, finally responded to the NFL's No. 1 player's challenge.

What did Noah Lyles have to say to Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill?

Lyles mocked the Miami superstar in response to Hill, acting like he didn’t know who he was.

“What's that guy? What's the cheetah guy from football? I can't remember his name,” he said, asking someone off camera, “What's the football player that thinks he's fast's name?”

Unfortunately, Lyles didn't acknowledge Hill's challenge to a race. While running for gold, Lyles hit more than 27 miles per hour. Hill hit a top speed of 23.24 miles per hour on a 27-yard kickoff return in 2016, which puts him about four miles per hour slower, at least at their peaks, than Lyles. Of course, Hill was running with football pads on. So, maybe if the race happens, Hill will gain speed.

But until that happens, Hill kept escalating an exhausting argument that borders on both athletes wanting more attention. Hopefully, Hill and Lyles will finish this on track instead of in the headlines and put this beef behind them. But it appears that there's no end in sight to this saga, with everyone waiting to see what Hill will do or say next.