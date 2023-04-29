Mike McDaniel would never be confused with an NFL head coach if he wasn’t standing on the Miami Dolphins sidelines on most Sunday afternoons in the fall. He often has the look of an accountant or an office worker, but as the NFL Draft neared its conclusion, he took on the role of salesman.

🚨 Message to undrafted free agents from Mike McDaniel: The Dolphins are a place where you will get an opportunity to compete to play. The best players will play. He believes in opportunity. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Li4xDfvUu7 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 29, 2023

McDaniel, fully aware that many key contributing players to NFL and some Hall of Famers were never even drafted, made a strong pitch for the top undrafted players this year to sign free-agent deals with the Dolphins.

While discussing the draft with media members, McDaniel made it a point to appeal to undrafted players. “The Dolphins are a place where you will get an opportunity to compete to play. The best players will play.”

The Dolphins have raised their status with their performance in the 2022 season. They made the playoffs as a Wild Card team with a 9-8 record, finishing 2nd in the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills.

They earned a spot in the postseason with an 11-6 victory over the New York Jets in the regular season finale, and they put up a fight in the Wild Card game against the Bills before dropping an exciting 34-31 decision.

The thought process with Mike McDaniel indicates that finding an extra player or two who can contribute despite not being drafted could make the difference in improving Miami’s postseason chances in 2023.

The Dolphins had a very small draft class, adding just 4 players through the event. The Dolphins had forfeited their 1st round pick as a result of a previous tampering charge.