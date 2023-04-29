Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s unique and animated personality is well-known among his team. His offensive intellect and self-proclaimed ‘randomness’ work together to create quite the memorable work atmosphere. That was on full dispay in the war room during Day 2 of the NFL Draft, via King of Phinland.

After his relaxed and indifferent reaction to the Fins’ second-round pick of cornerback Cam Smith, the second-year head coach expressed teenage-like giddiness for their third-round selection, running back Devon Achane. The stark contrast in enthusiasm led many to believe that the offensive guru just doesn’t get excited about the other side of the ball the way he does when acquiring a brand new weapon to yield.

Mike McDaniel’s reaction to drafting Devon Achane vs Mike McDaniel’s reaction to drafting Cam Smith💀 pic.twitter.com/Fl7F60uxoL — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) April 29, 2023

Or it could just be that aforementioned unique personality at work. He was likely made well-aware of how his second-round nonchalance was perceived and could have been motivated to troll Twitter during the third round. If you’re going to become a meme, might as well go all in and have some fun with it. Dolphins fans should not expect anything less from McDaniel.

In any case, both Cam Smith (No. 51) and Devon Achane (No. 84) have a chance to be viable contributors for Miami right away. The running back group is plentiful with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert, but Achane’ s speed is tantalizing enough to believe that McDaniel’s over-the-top reaction was legitimate. He rushed for 1,102 yards (5.6 yards per carry) on the ground with eight touchdowns while adding 232 yards and three scores through the air last year at Texas A&M.

Smith allowed a 71.3 passer rating at South Carolina in 2022-23, according to Pro Football Focus. With his long reach, he has the potential to be a play disruptor in the NFL.

Surely, Mike McDaniel appreciates what both rookies can bring to the table, even if he doesn’t always wear it on his sleeve.