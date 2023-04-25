Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Miami Dolphins have committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. With Tagovailoa in place, the Dolphins are focused on building a strong offensive line in front of him.

In their efforts to keep Tagovailoa upright, the Dolphins hosted tackle Cameron Fleming for a free agent visit, via Field Yates of ESPN. Fleming was a Super Bowl champion in 2015 and 2017 as a member of the New England Patriots.

The tackle entered the league with New England as a fourth-round draft pick in 2014. Fleming went on to appear in 47 games with the Patriots, starting 20. While he won two rings, Fleming’s postseason shine came in 2018. It was in a loss, but Fleming still started the Super Bowl against the Patriots.

From there, Fleming has bounced around the NFL. He spent two years with the Dallas Cowboys, a year with the New York Giants and another two years with the Denver Broncos. Overall, he has appeared in 111 career games, starting 61 of them.

Now, Cameron Fleming has caught the attention of the Dolphins. Tagovailoa was sacked 21 times over 13 games in 2022. Miami as a whole allowed 35 sacks on the season, tied for ninth-fewest in the NFL. The Dolphins will look to improve on their already impressive numbers.

Keeping Tua Tagovailoa upright will be mandatory in Miami. The Dolphins offense is at maximum potential with him on the field. If signed, Fleming would be tasked with helping the Dolphins achieve that goal. If Miami likes what they see during the free agent visit, they might just give Fleming a chance.