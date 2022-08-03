Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team.

On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my head,” signifying his dissatisfaction with the team. McDaniel, however, couldn’t care less about what’s said on social media. He also noted that he understands that players just “want to do good” in their pursuit of opportunities to play at a high level, so he gets what Williams feel and doesn’t “really hold much weight” to such remarks.

“The most pressing needs of the football team, I don’t necessarily see within social media, so I don’t prioritize that necessarily,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk.

“One of the things that (wide receivers coach) Wes Welker and I strongly connect on from our journeys, which were the exact same – we were the same athlete by the way – is that we hold with a lot of esteem and responsibility preparing people and giving them opportunities. It’s also really looking to the players, too, to understand that every time they’re on the field, the way we do things, it’s a tremendous opportunity for them as well as their teammates who they’re depending on to execute and operate at a high standard. People care.”

To be fair, though, while Mike McDaniel would want to give everyone a chance to compete for roster spots and significant playing time, it’s not as easy as it seems.

In Preston Williams’ case, the Dolphins have a number of players competing at wide receiver. There’s Tyreek Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Trent Sherfield and Mohamed Sanu. Not to mention 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, who is also looking to get a bigger role come the 2022 campaign.

As things currently stand, the Dolphins’ receivers certainly need to stand out among a crowded crew if they want to get the opportunity they desire.