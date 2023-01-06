By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

After a tremendous start to the season, the Miami Dolphins find themselves in a position that’s not envious. In order to get into postseason play, the Dolphins need a win over the New York Jets, combined with a loss by the New England Patriots.

If Miami doesn’t make the playoffs, they have nobody else to blame except themselves. An awful December swoon, followed by loss to the aforementioned Patriots, equals the team in their current position.

Trying to deal with this reality, Miami Dolphins fans are looking for any bit of hope to grab on, and news regarding the status of Jets QB Mike White might be that hope, according to the New York Jets Fans Twitter page.

“Injury Update: Mike White limited in practice,” a tweet says from the page.

White is dealing with a lingering rib injury. He returned to action last week against the Seattle Seahawks after missing the last two games, but that wasn’t enough to spark the offense in a 23-6 loss.

Even with White’s struggles, Dolphins fans are sure to look at the prospect of seeing Zach Wilson or Chris Streveler at QB as an upgrade to Miami’s chances of winning a game they must have to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After an 8-3 start, fans were talking about a potential run to the Super Bowl for their favorite team. Now, they’re left wondering what happened after the Dolphins a five-game losing streak has them at 8-8.

Getting fired up by an injury report isn’t the ideal spot for Dolphins fans, but it’s understood if Wilson or Streveler ends up starting.