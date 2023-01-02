By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky on his right throwing hand during Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots after leaving the game in the third quarter.

Bridgewater looked to injure a finger on his throwing hand and couldn’t grip the football on the sidelines. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception while gaining six yards on his only carry before his exit in the second half.

“Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated pinky on his throwing hand, and he’s getting imaging today,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning. “They hope it is not broken, but the scans will show more. They’re going to get more detail there today, and see whether or not he will be able to play [in Week 18].”

Bridgewater tried to return to the game after leaving early in the third quarter, but was unable, resulting in third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson coming in to finish the game. The Dolphins were already down starter Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and is being considered day-to-day.

Pro Football Talk reports that Bridgewater did indeed break a finger in his right hand during the Week 17 contest. It’s certainly possible that the Dolphins will have to turn to Thompson again next week with a chance at the playoffs against the New York Jets in Week 18.

With Tagovailoa not yet clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol and Bridgewater still waiting on the severity of his injury, it could be Skylar Thompson calling the shots for the Dolphins in their regular season finale against the Jets on Jan. 8, with a postseason berth on the line.