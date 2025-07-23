As the Miami Dolphins continue their 2025 training camp, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed recent developments involving star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offering measured insight and support. Speaking to NBC Sports' Michael David Smith and other reporters on Wednesday, Tagovailoa described Hill as a “work in progress” while commending his teammate’s efforts to grow on and off the field.

“I think there’s a lot more vulnerability with Tyreek,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s conversating a lot more with the guys, not just about football, but about things off the field, being vulnerable about some of the things people know about his personal life and things of that nature.”

Tagovailoa noted that Hill is taking steps to strengthen relationships within the locker room.

“I think that’s the first step toward him building true relationships and a real connection with a lot of the guys in there,” he continued. “Everyone knows what he can do on the field, everyone respects what he can do on the field, but I think he’s still trying to figure things out for himself as well, the man he wants to be — and he’s not too young. Everybody makes mistakes, it’s just, some people, they’re in the spotlight and their deals get pushed out more than some others. So you’ve just got to cut him some grace. That’s our teammate. We love him, but as a person I think if you get to know him you’ll love him too.”

Tua Tagovailoa acknowledges Tyreek Hill’s past remarks, stresses rebuilding trust ahead of Dolphins' 2025 season

Hill became the center of media scrutiny after making an emotional postgame comment following the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss to the New York Jets, stating, “I’m opening the door. I’m out bro.” The remark prompted trade rumors and questions about his commitment to the team.

Tagovailoa acknowledged the impact of Hill’s comments and indicated that the process of rebuilding trust within the team is ongoing.

“We’re still continuing to do that, but it’s not just with me, it’s with a lot of the guys,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not the only one that heard that. You guys aren’t the only people that heard that. A lot of people that follow football, that follow the Miami Dolphins, that follow Tyreek, that are fans of his, everyone has seen that.”

He added that a simple apology isn’t enough to repair the damage from such public statements.

“So when you say something like that, you don’t just come back from that with, ‘Hey, my bad.’ You’ve got to work that relationship up, you’ve got to build everything up again,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s still a work in progress, not just for me but for everybody. But like I said, he’s working on himself, he’s working on the things he says he wants to get better with and do better on. So that’s the first step to me so I commend him for doing that.”

Hill, who recently predicted on his 31st birthday that the 2025 season would be his best yet, appears focused on moving forward. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa’s public backing reinforces the Dolphins’ intention to maintain unity heading into the new season.